Mark Joseph Harrison, 53, Cameron, MO

Mark J. Harrison

1965-2018

Cameron, Missouri- Mark Joseph Harrison, 53, Cameron, passed away on December 2, 2018.

Mark was born on February 4, 1965 in Minot, North Dakota to Weldon and Josephine Ann Harrison. They both preceded him in death.

Mark was a 1983 graduate of Cameron High School and worked as a Recreational Officer for the Missouri Department of Corrections. He was an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan and had been a season ticket holder for more than five years. He loved this season and this team. Mark was a wrestler in high school and channeled his passion for wrestling into a career of coaching. His passion for coaching extended beyond just wrestling, coaching his son and daughter in tee-ball, softball, and baseball and also coaching football. Mark was a big believer in doing at least one good deed every single day.

Survivors: son, Jacob (Brianna) Harrison (32), Nixa, MO; daughter, Courtney Harrison (28), Kansas City, MO; significant other, Debbie Allen, of the home; 2 grandchildren, Carolina and Mackenzie; 2 brothers, Mike Harrison, Elizabethtown, KY and Jerry Harrison, Osborn, MO; 2 half-brothers, Steve Harrison and Scott Harrison, Cameron; 3 nephews, Kyle, James and Kevin; and niece, Chrissy.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:30PM, Thursday, December 6, 2018 at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Visitation: 2:00-2:30PM, prior to the service. Inurnment: Osborn Evergreen Cemetery. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.