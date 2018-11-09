Full Name
Martin "Dale" Hunt
Date of Birth
Wednesday, February 2nd, 1927
Date of Death
Tuesday, November 6th, 2018
https://polandthompson.com/book-of-memories/3649460/Hunt-Martin-22Dale22/service-details.php
