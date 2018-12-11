Mary E. Crandell March 9, 1943 - December 11, 2018

Mary E. Crandell

1943-2018

Mary Elizabeth Dolly Crandell, 75, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, December 11, 2018, at Carriage Square Nursing Home, St. Joseph.

She was born March 9, 1943, second born to Albert J. “Red” and Opal Mary (Cornelius) Crandell in St. Joseph.

Mary was a nurse and was employed by Heartland Health (formerly Methodist) for 33 years. She was a Worthy Matron of the Whitesville/Savannah Order of the Eastern Star; a District Deputy Grand Matron and Grand Representative of West Virginia; a deacon of First Presbyterian Church of St. Joseph; a greeter and usher at Turning Point Church of the Nazarene of St. Joseph; and a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary #49, the Lovers Lane Chapter of the American Business Women’s Association, and the Burlington Northern Veteran’s Association. Mary volunteered for the Open Door Food Kitchen and Juda House.

She was preceded in death by her companion, Tom Holtsclaw; parents; brother, John Crandell; an infant brother; and nephews, Morgen Crandell and infant John Robert Kothe.

Survivors include her siblings, Donna Kothe (Bill), King City, Missouri, Alberta Crandell, St. Joseph, Albert Fred Crandell, St. Joseph, Carl Crandell, St. Joseph, and Karen Crandell Carter, Columbia, Missouri; nieces and nephews, Paul A. Kothe (Marcia), Macon, Missouri, Jennifer Willoughby (Sean), Lenexa, Kansas, Mary “Shelly” Crandell Santillan, San Diego, California, formerly of Belton, Missouri, Carl Anthony Crandell, Georgia, Sawyer Logan Crandell, St. Joseph, Asher Johnathon Crandell, Lawrence, Kansas, and Emily Elizabeth Noyes, Liberty, Missouri; other extended family; and dear friends, Warren and Irene Pierson.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.