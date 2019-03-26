Mary Frances Rost April 6, 1953 - March 26, 2019

Mary Frances Rost

1953-2019

Mary Frances Rost, 65, Overland Park, Kansas, formerly of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at the University of Kansas Medical Center.

She was born April 6, 1953, in St. Joseph, and graduated from Central High School.

Mary was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. William Benedict and Frances Williams (Stuppy) Rost, and sister, Nancy Klawuhn.

Survivors include her brothers, Peter (Monette) and Paul (Ellen) Rost; nieces and nephews, Rebecca, Stephen, Laura (Kevin), Michael, Monica (Charles), Kevin, Monica, and Clare; and brother-in-law, Albert Klawuhn.

Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 A.M. Saturday, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 9:00 A.M. with Parish Rosary 9:30 A.M. Saturday, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to Sarcoma Foundation of America. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.