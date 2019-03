Mary Margaret Hodgin November 2, 1921 - March 21, 2019

Mary Margaret Hodgin

1921-2019

Mary Margaret Hodgin, 97, Country Club, Missouri, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019, at her home.

She was born November 2, 1921 in Maitland, MO.

Mary was a bank teller and retired from 1st National Bank.

She loved animals; especially her two cats.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Beulah (Stout) Hodgin.

Graveside Farewell Services & Interment 3:00 P.M. Monday, Memorial Park Cemetery. The procession will leave from Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Mary’s honor to the Friends of the Animal Shelter.