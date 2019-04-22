Obituary

Print

Poland-Thompson Funeral Home

222 W. Third Street

Cameron, Missouri 64429

816-632-2158

Melba Brown

1926-2019

St. Joseph, Missouri- Melba (Pierce) Brown, 92, St. Joseph, formerly of Cameron, Missouri passed away on April 20, 2019.

Melba was born May 30, 1926 in Raymond, South Dakota to Everett and Edith (Logeman) Pierce.

She graduated from Clark High School, Clark, South Dakota in 1944.

Melba married Robert Brown in Clark on June 16, 1946. Two children were born to that union; Barbara Kay in 1950 and Glenn Alan in 1952.

Her husband went into the ordained United Methodist ministry after he graduated from seminary in 1968.

Melba graduate from college at the University of South Dakota in 1974 with honors in elementary education. She taught for eleven years in South Dakota and New Mexico. She was a minister’s wife, helping her husband until they retired in 1990. They moved to the Cameron Missouri area to be with family.

She is survived by her son, Glenn (Mary) Brown, St. Joseph, MO; grandson, Steven (Sarah) Brown, Waynesboro, VA; granddaughter, Dr. Amada Beall (Dustin) Cameron, great-grandsons, Seth, Weston and Kevin Brown.

Funeral services: 11:00AM, Friday, April 26, 2019 at the Cameron United Methodist Church. Visitation: 10-11:00AM, prior to the service. Memorial Donations may be made to Cameron United Methodist Church. Arrangements in Cameron by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.

Graveside Service: 11:00 AM, Monday, April 29, 2019 at the Rosehill Cemetery, Clark, South Dakota. Visitation: 10:30 AM-11:00AM, prior to the service. Arrangements in Clark by Furness Funeral Home. Online condolences: www.furnessfuneralhome.com.