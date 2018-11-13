Clear

Melvin R. Trail Sr. September 16, 1942 - November 11, 2018

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to St. Judes Childrens Research Hospital or Mosaic Hospice. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Posted: Nov. 13, 2018 7:51 AM
Posted By: Sarah Couldry

Melvin R. Trail, Sr.
1942-2018

Melvin R. Trail, Sr. 76, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, November 11, 2018.
He was born September 16, 1942 in Wallace, Missouri to Russell and Leta (Fortune) Trail.
Melvin married Deberah A. Meadows September 5, 1961. She preceded him in death September 15, 2015.
He was a truck driver for 50 years, and for the past 9 years he was leased through Finch Transportation, Brookfield, Missouri.
Melvin enjoyed working, fishing, and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He never knew a stranger and lived to help others.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Deberah; great-granddaughter, Charlene Grace Musser; parents; brother, Dr. Thomas Trail.
Survivors include children, Sherry Shirley (Mark), Tarry Geiger (Ronnie), Melvin Trail, II (Tina), Karry Trail (Richard); 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Martha Trail; brother, Randall Trail; sister, Patty Purvis; numerous nieces and nephews.
Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to St. Judes Childrens Research Hospital or Mosaic Hospice. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
15° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 8°
Maryville
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 11°
Savannah
Clear
15° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 8°
Cameron
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 3°
Fairfax
Clear
13° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 3°
It's a bitter cold start for your Tuesday, as we are waking up to temperatures in the teens this morning. Bundle up good with layers and give your car a few minutes to warm up this morning. More sunshine returns to northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas this afternoon, but very cold temperatures remain. Highs in the lower 30s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events