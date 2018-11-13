Melvin R. Trail Sr. September 16, 1942 - November 11, 2018

Melvin R. Trail, Sr.

1942-2018

Melvin R. Trail, Sr. 76, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, November 11, 2018.

He was born September 16, 1942 in Wallace, Missouri to Russell and Leta (Fortune) Trail.

Melvin married Deberah A. Meadows September 5, 1961. She preceded him in death September 15, 2015.

He was a truck driver for 50 years, and for the past 9 years he was leased through Finch Transportation, Brookfield, Missouri.

Melvin enjoyed working, fishing, and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He never knew a stranger and lived to help others.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Deberah; great-granddaughter, Charlene Grace Musser; parents; brother, Dr. Thomas Trail.

Survivors include children, Sherry Shirley (Mark), Tarry Geiger (Ronnie), Melvin Trail, II (Tina), Karry Trail (Richard); 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Martha Trail; brother, Randall Trail; sister, Patty Purvis; numerous nieces and nephews.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to St. Judes Childrens Research Hospital or Mosaic Hospice. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.