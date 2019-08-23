Myrtle Marie Clayton July 5, 1918 - August 22, 2019

Myrtle Marie Clayton
1918-2019
Marie Clayton, 101, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019.
She was born in St. Joseph, Missouri on July 5, 1918 to Alois and Mary Stockbauer.
Marie married Robert Clayton on July 18, 1935 in Savannah, Missouri.
She loved to dance and was always a people person. Never had anything mean to say about anyone.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter-in-law; Dorothy, granddaughter, Tracey and siblings.
Survivors include her son Ronald (Verlin), sister; Virginia Swartz, caretakers; Mike, Dixie, Shelley, and baby girl Aniyah, Dennis and Sandy Swartz, long time friends; Joyce and Jane, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and lot of good friends.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
