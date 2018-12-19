Nancy J. Nigh August 25, 1936 - December 19, 2018

Nancy J. Nigh

1936-2018

Nancy J. Nigh, 82, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, December 19, 2018.

She was born August 25, 1936 in Princeton, Missouri to Porter and Lucille (Clark) Leonard.

Nancy married Buddy Ray Nigh October 5, 1984. He survives of the home.

She was a member of Wyatt Park Christian Church, and an active member of Princeton Christian Church. Nancy was a cashier at multiple grocery stores for 30 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Porter Lee Leonard, Thomas Eugene; sister, Thelma Louise; grandson, Craig Stallard.

Additional survivors include children, Cindy Roberts (David), St. Joseph, Missouri, Kelli Roberts (Steve), St. Joseph, Sandra Constable Gronke, St. Joseph, Kirk Constable, St. Joseph, Lynn Nigh, Kansas City, MO, Gary Nigh (Patricia), Peculiar, Missouri, Cathay Swan (Steve), Maryville, MO; 15 grandchildren, Amy Byrom (Wayne), Nathan Roberts, Janaya Moutray (Ryan) Brandy Merritt, Cody Constable (Marlena), Chelsea Farr (Trevor), Julie Harrison (Toby), Jessica Burgess (Travis), Jodi Sparger, Kyle Nigh, Bart Nigh, Leah Nigh, Jamie Casteel (Michael), Tiffany Porterbin (Brian), and Lucas Nigh Haskins; 26 great-grandchildren, Beau Stallard, Raven Matlack, Garrett Byrom, Makala Byrom, Madison Merritt, Jordan Merritt, Kyle Constable, Kaori Constable, Charlie Welter, Hayden Farr, Kharma Farr, Peyton Harrison, Joslin Harrison, Kamron Burgess, Kelsie Burgess, Kilee Burgess, Kayden Sparger, Keydrian Green, Alexis Jolly, Cole Casteel, Chloe Casteel, Cadence Porterbin, Deacon Porterbin, Easton Porterbin, Alaysia Haskins, and Amina Haskins; brother, Jim Leonard (Marilyn), Des Moines, Iowa; numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside Farewell Services & Interment 3:00 P.M. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to Princeton Christian Church, Crossroads Hospice, and Wyatt Park Christian Church. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.