Patricia Kagay Griffin March 9, 1942 - August 5, 2019

Patricia Kagay Griffin

1942-2019

Patricia Kagay Griffin, 77, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, August 5, 2019.

She was born March 9, 1942 in Stewartsville, Missouri to Byron and Valeda Kagay.

Patricia married her childhood sweetheart Kenneth Kirk Griffin on March 19, 1961.

She worked at First National Bank, and was the Vice President of 5/3 Bank in Toledo, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother Marlyn Kagay.

Survivors include daughter; Valeri Jones (Rick), grandchildren; Jesse Jones, Wyatt Jones (Samantha), greatgrandchildren; Kirk, Gabriel, Oliver Jones, brother; Wesley Kagay (Linda), sister-in-law; Della Kagay, along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and brothers-and-sisters-in-law.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Clarksdale Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests memorials be made to First Baptist Church of Stewartsville, 109 W 8th St, Stewartsville, Missouri, 64490. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.