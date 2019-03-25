Patricia “Pat” (Long) Hahn, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the age of 78. She was born in Harrison County on May 24, 1940 to Forrest and Alice Erdene (Bogue) Long.

Pat was a graduate of Cameron High School and Platte College of Commerce. She and high school sweetheart Alfred Eugene Hahn were married August 20, 1958 at the First Christian Church in Cameron. They were married 55 years until his passing on December 21, 2013.

They became parents of Loretta Sue, Teresa Louise and Rodney Eugene. Together with their son, they farmed north of Cameron. As the children grew Pat volunteered with 4H, Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts, PTA, and served as a church school teacher.

Later she enjoyed 24+ years working at Cameron Mutual Insurance Company, retiring as an underwriter in 2005. She also served 20 years as tax collector for Grand River Township in Dekalb County. She was an active member of Cameron First Christian Church where she served in several capacities until her health failed.

Pat enjoyed working in her yard and garden. Her hobbies were crossword puzzles, sudoku and she was an avid reader. Most of all she loved her family. She liked cooking and trying new recipes. She was happiest when family was gathered around the kitchen table with food and fellowship.

Left to mourn her passing are her children, Loretta “Lori” (Kurtis) Hart, Grain Valley, Teresa (Terry) Gentry, Cameron and Rodney (Kathy) Hahn, Cameron; 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; 1 great great grandson and a great granddaughter to be born this year.; brother, John “J.C” (Becky) Long, Paris, TX, sister in laws, Linda (Paul) Scherer, Liberty, Alice Sandgren, Maysville, Wanda Hahn, Osborn; brother in laws, Dale (Barbara) Hahn Kansas City, and Bill (Helen) Hahn, St. Joseph and long time family friend, Betty Deen, Sikeston.

Services: 10:30 am, Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at the Cameron First Christian Church with visitation at the church Tuesday evening at 5:30- 8:00. She will be laid to rest beside her husband at Cameron Memory Gardens. While floral tributes are welcome, the family suggest donations be made in her name to Cameron First Christian Church and/or Comfort Care Hospice.