Paul E. Meers November 24, 1922 - April 13, 2019

Paul E. Meers

1922-2019

Paul E. Meers, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019, at the age of 96. He was born November 24, 1922, in Troy, Kansas, to Harrison V. and Nina Meers. He graduated from Savannah High School in 1940. He attended Platt Business College in St. Joseph. He married Elsie Yocum on January 6, 1945. Paul worked at Hunt’s Orchard for a number of years and then at Seitz Packing Company from 1953 until 1980. He and Elsie operated a dairy from their farm from 1967 to 1993 making many lasting friends. His great loves were Elsie, hay, and lawn work. He continued to do both until age 92.

Paul is survived by one son, Gary (Janet) Meers of Lincoln, Nebraska; two daughters, Carolyn (Steve) Ayers and Marilyn (Jack) Campbell, both of St. Joseph; six grandchildren, Trevor (Teri) Meers of Ankeny, Iowa, Ryan (Debbie) Meers of Lincoln, Nebraska, Jason (Kathy) Ayers of Parkville, Missouri, Eric Campbell of St. Joseph, Kimberly Campbell of Maryville, Missouri, and Angela Campbell of St. Joseph; six great-grandchildren, Justin, Allison, Amanda, Katie, Caleb, and Jocelyn Meers; and two sisters, Arminta and Joyce.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; granddaughter, Tanya Ayers; two brothers; and two sisters.

Farewell Graveside Services 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to the family for future designation.