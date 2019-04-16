Raymond L. Diven Monday, September 29th, 1924 - Sunday, April 14th, 2019

Raymond L. Diven

1924-2019

Cameron, Missouri- Raymond Leonard Diven, 94, Cameron, passed away on April 14, 2019.

Ray was born on September 29, 1924 in Kansas City, Missouri to Clark and Iona Fern (Miller) Diven.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Wilma McKinley.

Ray was a 1942 graduate of Cameron High School.

Ray was a Veteran of the United States Army, serving in World War II.

He was an active member of the First Christian Church, Cameron, American Legion Post #33, Cameron, VFW #7158, 40 & 8 Voiture #1379 and the Goods Sams Camping Club.

Ray worked as a building engineer at Blue Cross and Blue Shield, before retiring in 1989.

On October 23, 1948, Ray married Mary Louise Boyce in Cameron, MO.

Survivors: wife of 70 years, Mary Lou of the home; son, Michael (Jennifer Heisel) Diven, Lees Summit, MO; 2 daughters, Sandra Muir, North Kansas City, Mo and Linda Gill, Seattle, WA; 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Service: 10:00 AM, Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at the First Christian Church, Cameron. Visitation: 6-8:00PM, Tuesday evening at the church. Burial: Cameron Memory Gardens, Cameron. Memorial donations may be made to the First Christian Church, Cameron. Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.