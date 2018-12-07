Rick L. Wilson May 16, 1958 - December 7, 2018

Rick L. Wilson

1958-2018

Rick L. Wilson, 60, Olathe, Kansas, passed away Friday, December 7, 2018, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born May 16, 1958 to George and Ethel (Gibson) Wilson in Highland, Kansas.

Rick married Sherry George on October 15, 1977; she survives of the home.

He started working for Blueside on August 15, 1978. In 1992 Rick became a business agent for Local 125. He was a member of the Labor Council in St. Joseph for many years, and a Labor liaison for Kansas University. Rick moved to Atlanta in 2002 to work for RWDSU Southeast Council. He joined the International staff August 2007 and joined their Executive Board in 2012. Rick dedicated his life to helping others improve theirs through the labor movement.

He was a big joker and always had a smile on his face.

Rick was preceded in death by his mother, Ethel Fattig.

Additional survivors include his children; Bryan Wilson, Mindy Wilson (Louise), Jeremy Wilson (Shari), and the daughter who chose us; Katie Planting; grandchildren, Jordan (Colton), Jacob, Alexis, Alissa, Audri, Joslyn, Lilliana; also a great grandchild on the way; siblings, Pam, Mary, Linda, Ray; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Luke’s Mid America Heart Institute.