Clear

Rickey Joe Shackelford January 26, 1948 - March 3, 2019

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations to The Friends of the Animal Shelter. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Posted: Mar. 5, 2019 7:47 AM
Posted By: Sarah Couldry

Rickey Joe Shackelford
1948-2019

Rickey Joe Shackelford, 71, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019.
He was born January 26, 1948 in Stanberry, Missouri.
Rickey married Janet Lee Daniel October 26, 1968. She survives of the home.
He was a member of St. Peters Catholic Church in Stanberry, Missouri. Rickey was an accountant for AGP for 34 years, retiring in 2010.
He enjoyed reading, the outdoors, and his cats.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Michael Shackelford; brother-in-law, Kenny Bentley.
Additional survivors include brother, Roger Shackelford; brother-in-law, Johnny Daniel (Carol); sister-in-law, Linda Bentley; numerous nieces and nephews.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations to The Friends of the Animal Shelter. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: -2°
Maryville
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: -3°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: -2°
Cameron
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: -5°
Fairfax
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: -9°
Dry weather and moderating temperatures are expected Tuesday and Wednesday, but we'll stay below normal. Highs on Tuesday will be in the lower 20s under sunny skies. Highs return to the middle 30s on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events