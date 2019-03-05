Rickey Joe Shackelford January 26, 1948 - March 3, 2019

Rickey Joe Shackelford

1948-2019

Rickey Joe Shackelford, 71, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019.

He was born January 26, 1948 in Stanberry, Missouri.

Rickey married Janet Lee Daniel October 26, 1968. She survives of the home.

He was a member of St. Peters Catholic Church in Stanberry, Missouri. Rickey was an accountant for AGP for 34 years, retiring in 2010.

He enjoyed reading, the outdoors, and his cats.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Michael Shackelford; brother-in-law, Kenny Bentley.

Additional survivors include brother, Roger Shackelford; brother-in-law, Johnny Daniel (Carol); sister-in-law, Linda Bentley; numerous nieces and nephews.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations to The Friends of the Animal Shelter. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.