Robert A. Wisler, Sr. June 12, 1916 - October 22, 2018

Robert A. Wisler, Sr.

1916-2018

Robert A. Wisler, Sr., 102, Elwood, Kansas, passed away Monday, October 22, 2018, at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph.

He was born on June 12, 1916, to Dee and Grace (Warner) Wisler.

Robert married Lena Mae Morris on October 15, 1936. She preceded him in death on March 3, 1999.

He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; and son, Robert Wisler, Jr.

Survivors include his daughter, Sharron Embrey (Clarence), and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Farewell Services are pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to the donor’s choice. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.