Robert “Bob” Heater, 63, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Mosaic Life Care.

He was born April 2, 1956 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Bob married Jackie Casady June 26, 1993; she survives of the home.

He was a 1974 graduate of Benton High School. Bob was a former member of King Hill Baptist and an inductee in the Missouri Music Hall of Fame in 2013.

Bob was a well-known radio and television personality in St. Joseph throughout his career. He started his career with KKJO as overnight DJ starting in 1974, where he worked until 1981. He then worked as a route supervisor for 7-Up in Kansas City from 1981-1984. Bob returned to KKJO where he was involved in broadcasting, sales and program director. He also worked for Meierhoffer Funeral Home and Crematory from 2002-2007. In 2007 he joined KNPN as the founding anchorman, where he was employed at the time of his death.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Opal (Wheeler) Heater.

Survivors include his wife, Jackie Heater of the home; sons, Justin Mark Bruckshaw (Cedar Levret), Preston Jordan Bruckshaw (Lacie Foster); grandchildren, Taylor (Keely) Bruckshaw, Bensen Bruckshaw, Bella Foster, and Phoenix Jordan.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Thursday, Grace Evangelical Church. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Friends may call 1:00 to 3:30 P.M. Wednesday at Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, Grace Evangelical Church. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memphis, Tennessee.