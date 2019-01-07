Clear

Robert "Bob" L. Reid, Sr. May 12, 1928 - January 5, 2019

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Parish Rosary 6:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 6:30 to 8:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Posted: Jan. 7, 2019
Posted By: Sarah Couldry

Robert “Bob” L. Reid, Sr.
1928-2019

Robert “Bob” L. Reid, Sr., 90, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, January 5, 2019.
He was born May 12, 1928 in Savannah, Missouri to Walker and Bessie (Rogers) Reid.
Bob was a member of Ebenezer United Methodist Church in St. Joseph, Missouri.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Ann Reid; and parents.
Survivors include sons, Bob Reid and Don Reid (Deborah), all of St. Joseph, Missouri; grandchildren, Susan Reid, Cheyanne Reid and Jesse Reid (Jennifer).
