Robert "Wire" Grable, 74

Robert "Wire" Grable, 74, of St. Joseph, died January 18, 2021.

Posted: Jan 27, 2021 12:53 PM

Robert "Wire" Grable, 74, of St. Joseph, died January 18, 2021. Robert was born December 29, 1946 in St. Joseph, to Robert and Winifred (Halter) Grable.

Robert married Alice (Lipira) Grable on June 16, 1973 at Cathedral of St. Joseph. She survives of the home.

Robert served in the Navy on the USS John W. Thomason, a destroyer, from 1967 - 1968, and was honorably discharged in May 1972.

Robert retired May 1, 2000 from the Missouri State Highway Patrol as a Drivers Examiner III. He later worked for the St. Joseph School District for 8 years as a delivery driver.

Robert was a member of St. Francis Xavier Church, The American Legion Post 359, Ancient Order of Hibernians, Fraternal Order of Eagles, Knights of Columbus and 4th Degree, and the Active & Retired Missouri State Employees.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents and granddaughter, Melia Grable.

He loved his children and grandchildren, his beloved cat Emmy and loved to fish and golf when he was able, loved the KC Chiefs and sitting out on the deck waving at everyone.

Survivors include his children Timothy (Lesley) Grable, Andrew (Lisa) Grable and Stacey (Marcus) Whitehill; grandchildren Hayven Keller, Madelyn Grable, Hunter Reinert, Harper Reinert and Adaline Whitehill; brothers Daniel Grable and Gary Grable; numerous nieces and nephews.

Parish Rosary 10:00 AM at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church Saturday, January 23rd. Visitation will follow at 10:30 AM to 12:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial 12:00 PM. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Francis Xavier Church, Mir House of Prayer, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

