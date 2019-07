Roxy Sue Fry (Archer) Monday, October 5th, 1964 - Thursday, June 27th, 2019

Roxy S. Fry

1964-2019

Cameron, Missouri- Roxy Sue Fry, 54, Cameron, passed away on June 27, 2019 surrounded by her family at her home.

Roxy was born on October 5, 1964 in Cameron, Missouri to Marvin and Nellie (Murry) Archer.

She was a 1984 graduate of Cameron High School and worked as a Pharmacy Technician for Wal-Mart, before retiring.

Roxy was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Phillip Archer; in-laws, Eddie and Bonnie Fry.

She was a member of the Cameron Restoration Branch Church and the Overcomers.

On August 17, 1984, Roxy married David Fry in Cameron.

Survivors: husband of 34 years, David Fry, of the home; daughter, Tiffany Fry, Cameron; grandson, Luke Fry, Cameron; sister, Kathy Hull; 4 brothers, Mike, Leonard, Marvin and Franklin; sister-in-law, Becky (Rick) Frye; several nieces and nephews; special nephew, Cody and wife, Bella Archer, for the devotion and loving care of Roxy.

Services: 11:00 AM, Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the Cameron Restoration Branch Church. Visitation: 5:30PM-8:00 PM, Monday evening at the church. Burial: Cameron Memory Gardens, Cameron, MO. Memorial donations to Poland-Thompson Funeral Home for expenses. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.