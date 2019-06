Sarah Elizabeth Sullivan (Jobe) Friday, February 24th, 1939 - Saturday, June 22nd, 2019

Sarah E. Sullivan

1939-2019

Cameron, Missouri- Sarah Elizabeth Sullivan, 80, Cameron, passed away on June 22, 2019 at her home.

Sarah was born on February 24, 1939 in Eldon, Missouri to Vernon and Dorothy (Green) Jobe.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard Sullivan; son, Sean Sullivan; grandson, Bradley Ahart; brother, Billy; sisters, Patricia, Joyce and Neleta and son-in-law, Donald Rindom.

She worked for Gilmour Manufacturing in Excelsior Springs, MO, before retiring. Sarah helped with the Community Action Partnership in Cameron.

Sarah loved her family.

Survivors: 2 sons, Michael Sullivan, Jonesboro, LA and Patrick Sullivan (Kari Allen), Pleasant Valley, MO; 5 daughters, Jacklyn Rindom, Cowgill, MO, Teresa (Robert) Millsap, Sunrise Beach, MO, Stephanie Sullivan (Rich Avila), Lincoln, NE, Shirley Williams, Overland Park, KS and Erin (Liberty) Olson, Portland, OR; brother, Richard Jobe, Independence, MO; sister, Barbara Knight, Maricopa, AZ; 15 grandchildren, Melisa Minor, Casey Rindom, carter Douglas, Garrett Lackey, Kyle Sullivan, Ryan Sullivan, Richard Carr, Sarah Allshouse, Amanda Carr, Kelsey Reynolds, Zachary Wheeler, Taylor Wheeler, Rowan Olson, Jeff Caudron and Kevin Caudron; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation: 6-8:00 PM, Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.

Inurnment at a later date at White Chapel Cemetery, Gladstone, MO.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.

