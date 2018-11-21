Scott T. Rose April 10, 1961 - November 21, 2018

Scott T. Rose

1961-2018

Scott T. Rose, 57, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, November 21, 2018.

He was born April 10, 1961, to Ronald Webster and Barbara Louise (Serocki) Rose in St. Joseph.

Scott was a 1979 graduate of Central High School. He was a locomotive engineer for Union Pacific Railroad and a member of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen Division 81. Scott was also a member of St. Mary Catholic Church.

Scott was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Paula Crump; step-father, Norman “Dusty” Roades.

Survivors include his companion, Carolyn Sidwell; step-daughter, Maggie Weible; brother, Paul Rose (Jennifer); sister, Jennifer Halter (David); and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, St. Mary Parish Catholic Church. Inurnment Whispering Pines Cremation Garden at Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date. Parish Rosary 6:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 6:30 to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to St. Mary Catholic Church Food Pantry. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.