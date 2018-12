Sheryl A. Nixon June 6, 1951 - December 5, 2018

Sheryl A. Nixon

1951-2018

Sheryl A. Nixon, 67, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, December 5, 2018.

She was born June 6, 1951 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Neil and Helen (Williams) Swope.

Sheryl married Charles “Randy” Nixon October 17, 1969. He survives of the home.

She was a labor and delivery nurse at Mosaic Life Care for over 30 years.

Sheryl enjoyed gardening and quilting, but most of all loved spending time with her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and 2 brothers.

Additional survivors include children, Chuck Nixon, Sherri Phillips (Chris), Shelly Glauser (Ty), Chad Nixon (Jen); 8 grandchildren, 3 great- grandchildren; 1 sister; 3 brothers; numerous nieces and nephews.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Interment King Hill Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.