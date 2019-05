Shirely June Falk June 10, 1947 - May 17, 2019

Shirley June (Bratt) Falk

1929-2019

Shirley June (Bratt) Falk, 89, Eureka Springs, Arkansas, formerly of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019.

She was born in Lincoln, Nebraska on September 18, 1929 to Orin and Margaret (Barthelman) Bratt.

Shirley married Darrell Falk on June 10, 1947, he preceded her in death on July 23, 2004.

She was a graduate from Lincoln High School, and owned her own antique shop, Grandma’s Little House Antique Shop. Shirley was a member of the Peace Lutheran Church, in Hollister, Missouri and a former member of 1st Lutheran Church, in St. Joseph, Missouri, Kappa Sunday School Class, Oak Grove Club, Hyde Forge Questers, and St. Joseph Archeological Society.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, brothers; Robert, James, Richard Bratt, Sr, and daughter; Carolyn S. Falk.

Survivors include sons; John Falk (Melanie), Merriam, KS, Robert Falk, Eureka Springs, AR, Tim Falk (Tanya), Blue Eye, MO, daughter; Teresa McGee (Larry), Smithville, MO, along with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and extended family.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, May 21, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Mt. Hope Cemetery, Nyman, Iowa. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Monday, May 20, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Peace Lutheran Church, Hollister, Missouri. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.