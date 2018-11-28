Shirley Ann Auxier-Steidel October 16, 1936 - November 26, 2018

Shirley Ann Auxier-Steidel

1936-2018

Shirley Ann Auxier-Steidel, 82, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, November 26, 2018, at her home.

She was born October 16, 1936 to James and Leola (Litton) Auxier.

Shirley married Norman Steidel on June 27, 1953; he survives of the home.

She was a 1953 graduate from Lafayette High School and a Girl Scout leader. Shirley was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church, LWML and Women’s Circle.

She enjoyed ceramics and was an avid reader. She loved her family and spending time with them.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Richard and Michael Auxier.

Additional survivors include her children, Vanessa Martin (Mark), Harold Steidel (Susan), Marcus Steidel (Barbara), Sabrina Bratton (Richard); grandchildren, Michael, Misty, Matthew, Owen, Stephanie, Joshua, Rachel, Daniel, Amanda, Mallory, Tara, Lyssa; 18 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; siblings, Jim “Sonny” Auxier (Barbara), Edward Auxier (JoAnn), Tom Auxier (Ivana), John Auxier (Jolene), Deborah Christopher (Kenny), Paula Harding, Dixie Swartz (Mike), Patrick Auxier (Pam); sisters-in-law, Sue Hudson, Marjorie Steidel; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Friday, St. Peter Lutheran Church. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorial contributions to St. Peter Lutheran Church.