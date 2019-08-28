Shirley M. Martin
1953-2019
Albany, Missouri- Shirley Marie Martin, 66, Albany, Missouri formerly of Hamilton, Cameron and Kearney Missouri, passed away on August 25, 2019.
Shirley was born on January 26, 1953 in Kent County, Michigan to
Virgel and Allileah (Dodds) Rupert.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James C. Martin; daughter, Tina Marie and great-niece, Robin Boyd.
Shirley was a certified nurses aide, an emergency med tech in Caldwell County, a former member of the Order of Eastern Star Hamilton Chapter #275 O.E.S., a volunteer at Jobes Daughters and served on the advisory board for Rainbow Girls, in Liberty, MO. Shirley was also the Volunteer Class Reader for Miss Allen's first grade class at Virginia E. George Elementary School in Albany, MO.
Survivors: son, Benjamin (Cindy) Martin, grandchildren Dakota (Chanda), Cheyenne, Shaylea and Ariel of Altamont, MO; daughter, Missy Martin, and grandchildren Aryssa, Bryce and Cameron Newby of Albany, MO; and son, Dan (Janelle) Martin, grandchildren, Sydney, Alex Dean and Emily of Hamilton, MO; brother, Bill (Kathleen) Rupert, Nacona, TX; sisters, Faye (Bill) Johnson and Rosealee Ward, Coopersville, MI; sister-in-law, Susan (Jack) Glaeser, Dubuque, IA; extra special niece, Debra (Chad Holmes) Schoonover; several nieces and nephews and her favorite "extra" son, Scott Kennedy of Hamilton, MO.
Services: 2:00PM, Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Lake Viking Church, Gallatin, MO. Visitation: 1-2:00 PM, prior to the service. Burial: Highland Cemetery, Hamilton, MO. Memorial donations may be made to Poland-Thompson Funeral Home for expenses. Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO. Online condolences:
www.polandthompson.com.
Related Content
- Shirley Marie Martin (Rupert) Monday, January 26th, 1953 - Sunday, August 25th, 2019
- Shirley Marie Walker 62
- Mary Frances Rost April 6, 1953 - March 26, 2019
- David William Thomas April 17, 1953 - January 25, 2019
- Richard Lee Taylor October 21, 1953 - January 13, 2019
- Patrick E. Merrigan January 12, 1953 - April 12, 2019
- Larry Dean Martin August 30, 1957 – January 25, 2019
- "Ed" Joseph Edward Salewicz August 28, 1953 - April 12, 2019
- Shirley Marie Mitchell (Tibbles), 94, Cameron
- Shirley F. Smith March 01, 1935 - January 03, 2019