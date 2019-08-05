Stanley Marshall Herzog July 16, 1949 - August 2, 2019

Stanley Marshall Herzog, 70, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019.

He was born on July 16, 1949 to William and Aditha (Davis) Herzog.

Stanley founded William E. Herzog Enterprises, Inc. with his father “Bill” Herzog in 1969, serving as president and was chairman of the board for Herzog Contracting Corporation. He served in numerous operation and managerial capacities. Stan was the company’s first official employee, beginning as foreman on asphalt paving projects and was also the longest-serving employee and majority shareholder.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, and spending time with his family.

Stanley was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Meredith Herzog Current; stepfather, Robert Niemeyer.

Survivors include children; Laurel Herzog-Woods (Andrew), Jacob Herzog (Sarah), grandchildren; Owen, Grace, Evan, brother; Randy Herzog, stepmother; Trish Herzog; mother of his children, Teresa Herzog; numerous nieces, a nephew, and his extended family of the Herzog companies and their subsidiaries.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Monday, Frederick Boulevard Baptist Church. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Sunday, Frederick Boulevard Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to, St. Joseph Christian School or Donor’s Choice.