Stephan (Steve) L. Shellenberger, 69, of Wathena, Kansas passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021.

Steve was born to Jerry B. and Pauline H. (Uber) Shellenberger on November 15, 1951 in St. Joseph, Missouri. He worked for Carnation and Friskies in St. Joseph, then later worked as a self-employed handyman.

He married Dianna Newton on May 30, 1970 in Sabetha, Kansas. She survives of the home. Steve was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers; Edward and Robert Shellenberger and a sister, Mary Merriott.

Additional survivors include his children; Angela Stover (Blair) of Platte City, Missouri

Timothy Shellenberger (Jessica) of Agency, Missouri

Jeremy Shellenberger of Wathena, Kansas

Brother, Jerry Shellenberger, Jr. (Phyllis) of Excelsior Springs, MO

Sister; Ann Noyes of Kansas City

8 grandchildren, nieces and nephews

FUNERAL: Friday, June 11, 2021 – 12:00 Noon with a private family burial to follow.

At the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas

Visitation: family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the funeral service 11:00 a.m.-12:00 Noon Friday. Friends may call after 9 a.m. Thursday.

Memorials: family requests memorials to the Wathena EMS c/o Harman Rohde Funeral Home

P.O. Box 426 Wathena, KS 66090

