Stephen L. Wilson December 22, 1948 - February 26, 2019

Stephen L. Wilson
1948-2019
Stephen L. Wilson, 70, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019, after suffering from M.S. for 46 years.
He was born December 22, 1948 in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Steve married Nancy Powell August 2, 1997. She survives of the home.
He was a 1967 graduate of Central High School, then later attended St. Joseph Junior College.
Steve was a member of Wyatt Park Baptist Church, Brotherhood Lodge #269, A.F. & A.M., Thirty-Second Degree Scottish Rite, and Moila Shrine.
He was an avid golfer.
Steve was employed with Car City Chrysler for much of his career, retiring in 2005.
Steve was preceded in death by his father, Hurrel “Red” Wilson; brother, Pete Wilson; step-mother, Betty Wilson; step-father, Bob Lewis.
Additional survivors include mother, Erma Lewis, St. Joseph, Missouri; nephew, Jed Shields; aunts, uncles and many cousins.
Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations to the M.S. Society. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
