Steven Wayne Hubbard December 9, 1958 - March 16, 2019

Steven Wayne Hubbard, 60, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019.
He was born December 9, 1958, in Kansas City, Kansas.
Steven was a truck driver for most of his life and was extremely proud of being a Marine Corps veteran.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bud and Madaline Hubbard, and his brother, James Hubbard.
Survivors include his son, Raymond Hubbard (Jennifer); grandson, Russel; brother, Mike Hubbard (Mary); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Farewell Services are pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses or to donate online, visit Steven’s Tribute Page at www.meierhoffer.com and select Donate Now.
