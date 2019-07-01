Clear

Susan LeAnn Heaston August 13, 1948 - June 29, 2019

Susan LeAnn Heastan
1948-2019

Susan LeAnn Heastan, 70, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019.
She was born on August 13, 1948 to Joseph and Elsie (Wright) Morgan in St. Joseph, Missouri.
She was a graduate of Lafayette High School, Class of ’67.
Susan married Gary Heastan on March 29, 1969, he survives of the home.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and father-in-law, Calvin Heastan.
The most important things to her were her granddaughter Morgan Lee Heastan, husband Gary, and son Brian. Survivors also include siblings; Judy, Rick, and Mike Morgan, in-laws; Terry Heastan, Larry Heastan, Cathy White, Cally Bush, mother-in-law; Mary Heastan, along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Thank you to the staff at CrossRoads Hospice for their care and support. Private services will be held at a later date in the family home. Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

