Susan Mast Friday, September 24th, 1971 - Friday, August 2nd, 2019

Susan Mast

1971-2019

Cameron, Missouri- Susan Mast, 47, Cameron, passed away on August 2, 2019.

Susan was born on September 24, 1971 in Trenton, Missouri to Freeman and Sarah (Hostetler) Mast.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Perry; paternal grandparents, Alvin and Salina Mast; maternal grandparents, Henry and Katie Hostetler.

Survivors: parents, Freeman and Sarah Mast, of the home; brother, John (Unchu) Mast, Raymore, MO; 3 sisters, Laura (Tony) Hyatt, Leonardtown, MD, Marie (Mark) Ramsey, Cameron, MO; and Christena (Dean) Diven, Kearney, MO. Nieces and nephews: Colby Mast, Mary Jane Hyatt, Andrew Mast, Hannah Mast, Eli Mast, Emily Ramsey, Thomas Ramsey, Katy Diven and Lauren Diven.

Services: 2:00 PM, Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.

Visitation: 1-2:00PM, prior to the service. Burial: Wamsley Cemetery, Cameron.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cameron Development Center.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.