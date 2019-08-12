Terry Charles Alden Thursday, January 2nd, 1947 - Friday, August 9th, 2019

Terry C. Alden
1947-2019
Excelsior Springs, Missouri- Terry Charles Alden, 72, Excelsior Springs, Missouri passed away on August 9, 2019.
Terry was born on January 2, 1947 in Lawrence, Kansas. He was a 1965 graduate of Penney High School, Hamilton. Terry was a veteran of the United States Air Force serving in South East Asia.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Max and Ruth (Ott) Alden; 1st wife, Carol Alden and a daughter, Micah Alden.
Terry worked as a computer programmer for the Internal Revenue Service before retiring.
On March 17, 2000, Terry married Joyce French. She survives of the home.
Additional survivors: 4 daughters, Melissa Alden, Tiffany Alden, Amy Post and Angela Riche; 2 sons, Shane Alden and Shawn (Leah) Alden; 14 grandchildren and 5 great- grandchildren; sister, Diane Philippi; brother, Greg (Donna) Alden; nieces and nephews.
Services: 2PM, Friday, August 16, 2019 at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Visitation: 1-2PM, prior to the service. Burial: Cameron Memory Gardens, Cameron. In lieu of flowers, donations to Poland-Thompson Funeral Home for expenses.
