Terry Gene Michael Wednesday, January 22nd, 1947 - Thursday, April 18th, 2019

Terry G. Michael

1947-2019

Kansas City, Missouri- Terry Gene Michael, 72, Kansas City, passed away on April 18, 2019.

Terry was born on January 22, 1947 in Kansas City, Missouri to Gene Calvin and Frances Louise (Place) Michael.

He was a 1965 graduate of Cameron High School. Terry earned his Bachelor of Education from University of Central Missouri, Warrensburg, his Masters from Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville and his Specialist from University of Missouri-Kansas City.

Terry taught and coached at Fairfax and Marceline, Missouri.

He worked as an Administrator and coached for Platte County R-III, until retiring in 1999.

He was a member of Hillside Christian Church, MRTA and the Kansas City Senior Golf League and Tau Kappa Epsilon.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Denny Collins.

On August 31, 1969, Terry married Donna Bray in Cameron, Missouri.

Survivors: wife, Donna of the home; son, Jay (Meghan) Michael, Dallas, TX; daughter, Julie (Tony) Borchers, Leawood, KS; 4 grandchildren, Michael, Katie and Linsey Filger, Ava Michael; sister, Joy Collins, Horseshoe Bay, TX; sister, Kay (Bob) Stratton, Horseshoe Bay, TX; niece and nephews, Justin Bray, Michael Stratton and Joey Beth (Marty) Kilbane.

Services: 11:00AM, Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Hillside Christian Church, 900 NE Vivian Road, Kansas City, MO 64118. Visitation: 10-11:00AM, prior to the service. An evening visitation from 6:30-8:30 PM, Monday, April 22, 2019, at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Terry G. Michael Memorial Scholarship % Platte County R-III and/or Hillside Christian Church. Burial: Graceland Memorial Cemetery, Cameron, MO. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.