Thomas Joseph Guy July 9, 1954 - November 12, 2018

Nov. 13, 2018
Thomas Joseph Guy
1954-2018

Thomas Joseph Guy, 64, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, November 12, 2018, at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph.
He was born July 9, 1954, to Glenn Ivan and Maragret Mary (Hernandez) Guy in St. Joseph.
Thomas was a chocolateer and candy maker with Chase & Poe Candy Co., Inc. for 40 years. He enjoyed fishing, camping, and flea markets. Above all, Thomas loved spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sons, Thomas Guy, Jr., and Jason Guy; brother, Glenn Francis Guy, Jr.; and sister, Linda Marie Guy.
Survivors include his wife, Kay Guy; daughter, Felicia Guy, Crestview, Florida; step-children, Paul Ellsworth, Jen Ellsworth, Dana Milbourn, Israel Bratton, Jesse Bratton, Bobby Bowman, Patty Bowman, and Sara Fugere, all of St. Joseph; sisters, Kathy Guy Wolfenbarger and Joan Cudworth, both of St. Joseph; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family suggests memorial donations to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses. To donate online or sign the online guestbook, please visit Thomas’ Tribute Page at www.meierhoffer.com and select Donate Now.

It's a bitter cold start for your Tuesday, as we are waking up to temperatures in the teens this morning. Bundle up good with layers and give your car a few minutes to warm up this morning. More sunshine returns to northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas this afternoon, but very cold temperatures remain. Highs in the lower 30s.
