Thomas Joseph Guy July 9, 1954 - November 12, 2018

Thomas Joseph Guy
1954-2018

Thomas Guy, 64, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, November 12, 2018.
He was born July 9, 1954, to Glenn and Maragret Guy in St. Joseph.
Thomas worked many years at Chase & Poe Candy Co.
He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sons, Thomas Guy, Jr., and Jason Guy; brother, Glenn Guy, Jr.; and sister, Linda Guy.
Survivors include his wife, Kay Guy; daughter, Felicia Guy, Crestview, Florida; step-children, Paul Ellsworth, Jen Ellsworth, numerous other step-children; sisters, Kathy Wolfenbarger and Joan Cudworth, all of St. Joseph; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family suggests memorial donations to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses. To donate online or sign the online guestbook, please visit Thomas’ Tribute Page at www.meierhoffer.com and select Donate Now.

