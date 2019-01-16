Thomas N. “Tommy” Tatro
1978-2018
Thomas N. “Tommy” Tatro, 40, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, January 14, 2019 from a long-term illness, Huntington’s Disease.
He was born November 1, 1978 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Thomas and Kathleen (MacKernan) Tatro.
Tommy was a cook at Denny’s for three years, when his illness forced him into specialized care.
He enjoyed eating pizza at CiCi’s, playing Playstation and XBox video games, walking and spending time with his family. Tommy will be dearly missed by all.
He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Tatro.
Survivors include son, Christian Tatro; mother, Kathleen Tatro (Mark Martin); brother, Shawn Tatro; sister, Tawnya Christmas (Mark); grandparents, Raymond MacKernan (Louise) and extended family.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date. The family suggests memorial donations to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses. To donate online or sign the online guestbook, please visit Thomas’s Tribute Page at www.meierhoffer.com and select Donate Now.
