Warren Neal Keith June 1, 1947 - December 6, 2018

Warren Neal Keith
1947-2018
Warren Neal Keith, 71, Kansas City, Missouri, passed away Thursday, December 6, 2018.
He was born June 1, 1947, to Alvin and Evelyn (Gibson) Keith in Kansas City. Warren graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Missouri-Rolla.
He married Carolyn Eilene Bopp on July 3, 1971.
Warren was a senior engineer for the City of Kansas City.
Survivors include his wife; children, Dustin Keith and Tracy Jordan; grandchildren, Nicholas, Amanda, Morgan, Megan, Marie and Chelearie; siblings, Ed, Barbara, David, and Susan; and numerous extended family and friends.
Farewell Services 10:00 A.M., Saturday, December 15, St. Mary Magdalene Episcopal Church, Belton, Missouri.
