Warren Neal Keith June 1, 1947 - December 6, 2018

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M., Saturday, December 15, St. Mary Magdalene Episcopal Church, Belton, Missouri.

Warren Neal Keith
1947-2018

Warren Neal Keith, 71, Kansas City, Missouri, passed away Thursday, December 6, 2018.
He was born June 1, 1947, to Alvin and Evelyn (Gibson) Keith in Kansas City. Warren graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Missouri-Rolla.
He married Carolyn Eilene Bopp on July 3, 1971.
Warren was a senior engineer for the City of Kansas City.
Survivors include his wife; children, Dustin Keith and Tracy Jordan; grandchildren, Nicholas, Amanda, Morgan, Megan, Marie and Chelearie; siblings, Ed, Barbara, David, and Susan; and numerous extended family and friends.
The top weather story for this upcoming workweek will be the warming temperatures that will begin today. We are waking up to another cold morning in the upper teens to lower 20s. There also is little bit of patchy fog developing so you may need to take it a bit easy on the roads and leave a bit early if you do encounter some low visibility. Monday will be sunny but cold and below average with highs in the upper 30s.
