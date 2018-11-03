Clear

Wendell M. Stewart May 11, 1925 - November 3, 2018

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to Diversicare Activities Fund, 3002 N. 18th St. St. Joseph, Missouri 64505. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Posted: Nov. 6, 2018 7:48 AM
Posted By: Sarah Couldry

Wendell M. Stewart
1925-2018

Wendell Marvin Stewart, 93, St. Joseph, Mo passed away Saturday, November 3, 2018.
He was born May 11, 1925 to Sanders P. and Mary E. (Cummings) Stewart in North Kansas City, MO.
Wendell married Donna Rea Holley on October 3,1954. They had two daughters, Joyce R. and Paula J. He served in the United States Army from 1948-1949.
Wendell was a man of faith. He was a member of First Baptist Church in St. Joseph, MO. He loved going to church, volunteering at the church food pantry, listening to gospel and country music, playing harmonica and spending time with his family and friends. He had a passion for automobiles and spent much of his free time collecting model cars.
Wendell was a loving family man. He made a lasting impact on many people and will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Wendell was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; three brothers; Paul and wife Ethel, Robert and wife Lorine, Byron and wife Bertha Lee.
He is survived by two daughters, Joyce Etherton (Stan), and Paula Goodwin (Michael); three grandchildren, Chasity Daniels (Jack), Chad Sisk (Amanda), Jeana Hall (Eric); eight great-grandchildren, Gracie, Allison, Samantha, Madeline, Jacob, Jazlyn, Schyler, and Kissten.
The family wishes to express their gratitude for the loving care given by the staff of Diversicare of St. Joseph and Mosaic Life Care.
Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to Diversicare Activities Fund, 3002 N. 18th St. St. Joseph, Missouri 64505. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 32°
Maryville
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
Savannah
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 32°
Cameron
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Fairfax
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Heading into Election Day, we'll have mostly sunny skies this morning before clouds and scattered rain chances move in this afternoon as a cold front pushes through. Not expecting a washout though. Highs will remain below average in the lowers 50s. We cool down behind the front heading into Wednesday under sunny skies and highs in the middle 40s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events