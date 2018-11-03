Wendell M. Stewart May 11, 1925 - November 3, 2018

Wendell M. Stewart

1925-2018

Wendell Marvin Stewart, 93, St. Joseph, Mo passed away Saturday, November 3, 2018.

He was born May 11, 1925 to Sanders P. and Mary E. (Cummings) Stewart in North Kansas City, MO.

Wendell married Donna Rea Holley on October 3,1954. They had two daughters, Joyce R. and Paula J. He served in the United States Army from 1948-1949.

Wendell was a man of faith. He was a member of First Baptist Church in St. Joseph, MO. He loved going to church, volunteering at the church food pantry, listening to gospel and country music, playing harmonica and spending time with his family and friends. He had a passion for automobiles and spent much of his free time collecting model cars.

Wendell was a loving family man. He made a lasting impact on many people and will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Wendell was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; three brothers; Paul and wife Ethel, Robert and wife Lorine, Byron and wife Bertha Lee.

He is survived by two daughters, Joyce Etherton (Stan), and Paula Goodwin (Michael); three grandchildren, Chasity Daniels (Jack), Chad Sisk (Amanda), Jeana Hall (Eric); eight great-grandchildren, Gracie, Allison, Samantha, Madeline, Jacob, Jazlyn, Schyler, and Kissten.

The family wishes to express their gratitude for the loving care given by the staff of Diversicare of St. Joseph and Mosaic Life Care.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to Diversicare Activities Fund, 3002 N. 18th St. St. Joseph, Missouri 64505. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.