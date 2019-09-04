Wilbur D. Callen November 28, 1937 - September 3, 2019

Wilbur D. Callen

1937-2019

Wilbur D. Callen, 81, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at his home after a short battle with sarcoma.

He was born November 28, 1937 in Nodaway, Missouri.

Wilbur married Jean Ann Bishop January 6, 1962. She preceded him in death February 18, 2013.

He served in the United States Army and Marines. Wilbur was a machinist at Richmond Screw & Anchor for 31 years. He volunteered at Mosaic Life Care for 6 years and Camp Quality for 8 years.

He was a member of Evolution United Methodist Church.

Wilbur enjoyed fishing, traveling, collecting eagles, attending his grandchildren’s sporting events and was very active in his church.

He was also preceded in death by his parents, Eden and Vernelle (Donaldson) Callen; and infant brother.

Survivors include daughters, Deana Woodbury (David), Jeana Huber (Dennis); grandchildren, Kristin Fowler, Brandi Huber, Eden Peters (Nolan), Kimberly Huber, Delaney Woodbury (Victor); great-grandchildren, Alice Fowler, Emmalyn Huber and Malcom Peters; sister, Doris Taysen; numerous nieces and nephews

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to Camp Quality of Northwest Missouri. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.