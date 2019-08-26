Clear

William "Bill" Emmett Wilson Tuesday, September 10th, 1946 - Friday, August 23rd, 2019

Services: 3:00 PM, Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Visitation: 1-3:00 PM, prior to the service. Burial: Evergreen Cemetery, Cameron. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.

Posted: Aug 26, 2019
William E. Wilson
1946-2019

Kansas City, Missouri- William “Bill” Emmett Wilson, 72, Kansas City, Missouri passed away on August 23, 2019.
Bill was born on September 10, 1946 in Altamont, Missouri to Emmett and Anna (McDaniel) Wilson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Anthony James VanVoorhies; brother, Jack Wilson; 3 sisters, Doris Potts, Mary Lou Smith and Wilma Fern Graham.
Bill was a 1964 graduate of Kidder High School. He was a veteran of the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Bill had a long successful career as a carpenter, before retiring in 1989.
He was a member of the Adullam Bible Church, Kansas City, MO.
On July 31, 1987, Bill married Penny Eaton in Cameron. She survives of the home.
Additional survivors: daughter, Susan Wilson, Gladstone, MO; daughter, Melissa Cooper, Kansas City, MO; daughter, Angela (James) Alexander, Noblesville, IN; son, Billy Snyder, Utah; son, Chad Wilson (Mary Werner), Kansas City, MO; daughter, Mary Beth Wilson, St. Joseph, MO; daughter, Rachel (Nick) Davis, Kansas City, MO; daughter, Julie Phelps, (of the home), Kansas City, MO and son, Jason Baker (Marah Johnson) Grain Valley, MO; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Bob Wilson, Cameron; 2 sisters, Irma Fewins, Polo, MO and Pat Gates, Cameron, MO; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
