William “Bill” Huffman

1936-2019

William “Bill” Huffman, 82, Helena, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Mosaic Life Care.

He was born May 4, 1936 in Helena, MO.

Bill married Mary Matthews January 16, 1965; she preceded him in death. He married Barbara (Cook) Angle on July 20, 2012; she survives of the home.

Bill was a member of Helena 1st Baptist Church.

He retired from Wire Rope.

Bill was preceded in death by his 1st wife, Mary; parents, John and Anetta (Swink) Huffman; brothers, Max, Bob, Glenn, Jewell, and George Huffman; sister, Margaret Bowland; daughter-in-law, Jennifer Huffman; and son-in-law, Mitch Atherton.

Additional survivors include daughter, Gina Huffman; son, David Huffman; daughter, Kathy Bidding (Robert); step-sons, Doug Wyatt, Greg Wyatt (Kim); step-daughters, Becky Richeson (Don), Diane McGinley (Todd); grandchildren, Ryan Bidding, Kayla Jo Sherer; 9 step-grandchildren; 9 step-great-grandchildren; brother, J.D. Huffman; sister, JoAnn Hartbauer; brothers, Jerry Huffman (Wanona), Jim Huffman (Carolyn); numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Friday, Helena 1st Baptist Church. Interment Helena Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Helena 1st Baptist Church.