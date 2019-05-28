William J. “Bill” Bowser

1938-2019

William J. “Bill” Bowser, 80, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019, at home.

He was born August 8, 1938 in Frankfort, Kansas.

Bill married Phyllis Stigers on May 16, 1964; she survives of the home.

He worked for Chicago Burlington & Quincy Railroad as a carman mechanic, Transworld Airlines as A&P mechanic and telephone license. Bill retired from the Air National Guard as an E-9 after 34 years and 5 days of service.

He had a long Masonic and other affiliations history which includes St. Joseph Lodge #78 A.F. & A.M. since 1961, Worshipful Master (1992), Appointed Grand Orator (2008-2009), Appointed DDGM (2009-2010), Masonic Home Board (2012-2016), Grand Representative of Chad (1999), St. Joseph Scottish Rite, St. Joseph York Rite, Mitchell Chapter #14, St. Joseph Council #9, Grand Council of Cryptic Masons of Missouri, Hugh De Payens Commandery #4, Missouri Priory #17 KYCH, Missouri Priory #17 KYCH, Convent General KYCH, Red Cross of Constantine, Pony Express Council A.M.D. #350, Our Lord’s Tabernacle LIV HRAKTP, Edwin C. Carpenter York Right College #181, Order of Eastern Star Areme #461, St. Joseph High Twelve Club #49, Grand Council Knight Masons Council #0, Societas Rosicruciana Missouri Coll, National Sojourners Kansas City Chapter #63, Heroes of ’76, Tall Cedars of Lebanon, Moila Shriner, Legion of Honor, Past Member & Past Director of the Hot Sand Bugs, Order of Questzalcoat Proto Expressos Teocali #45, Provost Guard, and Hillbilly Clan #155.

Bill also had other memberships and awards that comprise being an Eagle Scout, Tribe Mic-O-Say, St. Louis Globe-Democrat award for Outstanding Achievement, Kentucky Colonel of the State of Kentucky, Honorary Hoosier State of Indiana, Arkansas Traveler State of Arkansas, Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States, Air Force Sergeants Association, United States Air Force Boom Operators Association, American Legion Post #359, VFW Post #4428, and Y-Fry Club.

He attended Westminster Presbyterian Church.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, George and Martha (Stewart) Bowser; and daughter, Jane Bowser.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to Masonic Home in Columbia, MO or Scottish Rite of St. Joseph, 33rd Degree.