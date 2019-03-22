Wilma M. Beaufort August 27, 1926 - March 22, 2019

Wilma M. Beaufort
1926-2019
Wilma M. Beaufort, 92, Brunswick, Maine, formerly of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away peacefully Friday, March 22, 2019, at her home.
She was born August 27, 1926 in Loveland, Colorado.
For 55 years she was married to the love of her life, William F. “Bill” Beaufort, who preceded her in death.
Wilma retired from Mead Products. More than anything, she loved being with her family .
She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Joyce Beaufort-Miller; 2 sisters and a brother.
Survivors include her children, Carol Black, Theresa Wood (Bill), Danny Beaufort (Brenda), Mary Beaufort; 6 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and many family friends.
Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 A.M. Friday, St. Patrick Catholic Church. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to Mosaic Life Care Hospice.
