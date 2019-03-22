Clear

Wilma M. Beaufort August 27, 1926 - March 22, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 A.M. Friday, St. Patrick Catholic Church. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to Mosaic Life Care Hospice.

Posted: Mar. 25, 2019 8:24 AM
Posted By: Sarah Couldry

Wilma M. Beaufort
1926-2019

Wilma M. Beaufort, 92, Brunswick, Maine, formerly of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away peacefully Friday, March 22, 2019, at her home.
She was born August 27, 1926 in Loveland, Colorado.
For 55 years she was married to the love of her life, William F. “Bill” Beaufort, who preceded her in death.
Wilma retired from Mead Products. More than anything, she loved being with her family .
She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Joyce Beaufort-Miller; 2 sisters and a brother.
Survivors include her children, Carol Black, Theresa Wood (Bill), Danny Beaufort (Brenda), Mary Beaufort; 6 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and many family friends.
Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 A.M. Friday, St. Patrick Catholic Church. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to Mosaic Life Care Hospice.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 38°
Maryville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 39°
Savannah
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 39°
Cameron
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 38°
Fairfax
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 39°
For the new workweek, the weather will be quiet but a cool start with mostly cloudy skies on Monday. We'll see more sunshine on Tuesday into Wednesday. Temperatures during this time will be warming up from the middle 50s on Monday to near 70 by Wednesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events