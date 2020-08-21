A. Carrol Green, 92

A. Carrol Green

July 20, 1928 - August 19, 2020

A. Carrol Green, the oldest son of Kyle L. and Ruby Viola (Annan) Green, was born, a short distance from his current home, on July 20, 1928, in the family farm house, northeast of Westboro, Missouri. Carrol attended Westboro High School, graduating in 1946.

On January 21, 1949, Carrol was united in marriage to Dorothy Matheny at the Methodist Church in Shenandoah, Iowa. They made their home on the family farm and became the parents of four children: Michael Allan, Douglas Lee, Jill Annette, and Krista Ann.

Carrol farmed the family farm and raised livestock. They worked hard and were blessed by the land. In 2005, Carrol was honored to have it recognized as a Missouri Century Farm. Carrol briefly served in the Iowa National Guard until 1950 when he developed Polio and was medically discharged.

Carrol was baptized at the Northboro Methodist Church, Northboro, Iowa. At the age of 6, he became a member of the United Methodist Church, Westboro. He served on numerous church missions, traveling to Mexico and other areas within the United States. He enjoyed woodworking and spending time with his family. Carrol passed away, Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Goldenrod Manor, Clarinda, Iowa, at the age of 92.

Carrol was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include, wife, Dorothy Green, Clarinda; children, Michael (Sharon) Green, Westboro, Douglas (Beverly) Green, Plattsburg, Missouri, Jill (John) McAdams, Omaha, Nebraska, and Krista (Michael) Murphy, Savannah, Missouri; grandchildren, Kevin (Denise) Green, Angela (Danny) Johnson, Michelle Ryan, Chris Finley, Bryan McAdams, Holly (Lee) Olson, Andrea (Craig) Labore, and Karla Morgan; great grandchildren, Logan, Lynnae, Levi, Lyndie, Seth, Ashley, Emma, Kylin, Hala, Jillyan, Reece, Kelsey, Jacob, Madelyn, Jackson, and Alex; brother, Shannon (Barb) Green, Trenton, Missouri; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Graveside Service and Inurnment: 10:00 A.M., Saturday, August 29, 2020, Center Grove Cemetery, Westboro.

Because of current conditions, family requests face masks and social distancing at the graveside service.

A register book and pictures will be available at Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio, on Friday, August 28.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials to Westboro Methodist Church, Westboro.

Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.

www.minterfuneralchapels.com