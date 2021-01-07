Clear
A. Nadine Messick, 90

A. Nadine Messick, 90 of Fillmore, MO, passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at a local hospital.

She was born on December 3, 1930 in rural Holt County, MO to the late William and Frances Hughes.

She was born on December 3, 1930 in rural Holt County, MO to the late William and Frances Hughes.

She was a hard working farm woman who loved her flowers, especially her iris, which she shared with many friends and family over the years. She had a circuit of weekly dances that she attended whenever she could. She did love to dance !

In addition to her parents Nadine was preceded in death by her husband Forrest "Sam" Messick and brother; Earl Junior Hughes.

Survivors include her children; daughter Karen (Roger) Adams, St. Joseph, MO, sons; David Messick, Oregon, MO, Dale Messick, Danny Messick and Donnie Messick all of Fillmore, MO, brother; Jerry (Ida) Hughes, Savannah, MO, 9 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and 15 great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Messick has been cremated under the direction of the Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel.

A graveside inurnment will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday at Fillmore Cemetery.

The wearing of masks and social distancing will be required.

The family suggests memorial donations be made to the American Cancer Society.

