A. Nadine Messick, 90 of Fillmore, MO, passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at a local hospital.

She was born on December 3, 1930 in rural Holt County, MO to the late William and Frances Hughes.

She was a hard working farm woman who loved her flowers, especially her iris, which she shared with many friends and family over the years. She had a circuit of weekly dances that she attended whenever she could. She did love to dance !

In addition to her parents Nadine was preceded in death by her husband Forrest "Sam" Messick and brother; Earl Junior Hughes.

Survivors include her children; daughter Karen (Roger) Adams, St. Joseph, MO, sons; David Messick, Oregon, MO, Dale Messick, Danny Messick and Donnie Messick all of Fillmore, MO, brother; Jerry (Ida) Hughes, Savannah, MO, 9 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and 15 great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Messick has been cremated under the direction of the Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel.

A graveside inurnment will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday at Fillmore Cemetery.

The wearing of masks and social distancing will be required.

The family suggests memorial donations be made to the American Cancer Society.