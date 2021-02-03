A’Mir Angelo Colon, St. Joseph, Missouri, received his angel wings Thursday, January 28, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his paternal great-grandmother, Awilda Cruz; great-great-grandfather, Antonio Santiago; maternal great-grandmother, Linda Buckles; and great-grandfather, Donald Pritchett.
Survivors include his parents, Alex Colon and Jennifer Pritchett; siblings, Alyanna, Alex Jr., Adrianna Colon; maternal grandparents, Clay Pritchett (Janet), Christina Pritchett; paternal grandmother, Wanda Colon; numerous uncles, aunts and extended family.
Natural Farewell Services under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Posted: Feb 3, 2021 9:48 AM
