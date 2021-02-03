Clear
A'Mir Angelo Colon

A’Mir Angelo Colon, St. Joseph, Missouri, received his angel wings Thursday, January 28, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his paternal great-grandmother, Awilda Cruz; great-great-grandfather, Antonio Santiago; maternal great-grandmother, Linda Buckles; and great-grandfather, Donald Pritchett.
Survivors include his parents, Alex Colon and Jennifer Pritchett; siblings, Alyanna, Alex Jr., Adrianna Colon; maternal grandparents, Clay Pritchett (Janet), Christina Pritchett; paternal grandmother, Wanda Colon; numerous uncles, aunts and extended family.
Natural Farewell Services under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Skies are expected to remain clear tonight and into Wednesday morning. Sunshine for much of the area by Wednesday afternoon and that will allow temperatures to warm up into the mid to upper 50's Temperatures will start to cool down as we end the week with highs only in the 30's.
