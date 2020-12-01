Clear
Aaron Caleb Cox, 56

Aaron Caleb Cox 56, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Friday, November 6, 2020 at his home.

Aaron Caleb Cox 56, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Friday, November 6, 2020 at his home. He was born April 22, 1964 in St. Joseph, Missouri, son of the late Wilma & Martin Cox. He worked in telecommunications as a boom truck operator. He enjoyed cars, trucks and heavy equipment, fishing, and he loved music and animals. He liked a good joke and loved to laugh. Aaron was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Pete Cox, sister, Theresa Auxier, 1/2 brothers, John Hurt and James Kelly Williams, and 1/2 sister, Suzanna Chugtai. Survivors include: son, Preston Cox of the home, brother, Martin Cox, and daughters, Haila and Heidi Bear. He will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

