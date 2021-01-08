Ace W. Cheek, 79, of Wathena, Kansas, passed away at home surrounded by his family on Thursday, December 24, 2020, following a long battle with cancer.

Ace was born on February 26, 1941 in Denton, Kansas to Ward and Mabel (Jelly) Cheek. Following graduation from Willis High School he joined the United States Air Force serving four years, and later two years in the Kansas National Guard. He then went to work for United Telephone Company, retiring in 2006 after nearly 43 years.

Ace married Dorothy Kreitzer on February 26, 1966 in Hiawatha, Kansas, where they continued to live and raise their family for over 30 years. She survives of the home.

Additional survivors include; children, Mike Cheek, (Angie), Bonner Springs, Kansas

Carol Vestal, (Jay), Hot Springs, Arkansas

Cory Cheek and Mitch Cheek (Kelli), both of White Cloud, Kansas

Grandchildren, Tyler, (Brooke) Vestal, Acie, (Millennia) Vestal, Zachary Vestal, Tehya Vestal, Dylan Cheek, Emmy Cheek and Molly Cheek

Great granddaughter, Hadassah Vestal

Sister, Lillian Connolly

Many Nieces and nephews

He was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters, Mary Rose Ireland and Shirley Cheek and his special brother, John Kreitzer.

Ace has been cremated.

His memorial service will be Saturday, January 9, 2021 at 11:30 A.M.

At the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Troy, Kansas.

Visitation; 10:30 A.M. 1 hour prior to service.

Memorials: St. Croix Hospice

