Ada May Wheeler, 80

Ada May Wheeler, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday October 9, 2021 at the age of 80.

Ada was born March 25, 1941 in Stoddard County, Missouri to H. L. and May Lankford. She was a 1959 graduate of Bloomfield (MO) High School and married Ray Wheeler August 9, 1959. He survives of the home.

For many years Ada and Ray owned and operated A-R Computer Systems in St. Joseph, retiring in 2005. Ada enjoyed being with her grandchildren, watching the birds and squirrels that would come into her yard, looking forward to school reunions, and watching Cardinals baseball on television.

Ada was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, and a half-brother.

In addition to her husband, Ada is survived by two sons, Randy Wheeler of Columbia, Missouri and Paul Wheeler (Shawna) of Augusta, Missouri; four grandchildren, Grant Wheeler (Kelsey) of Springfield, Missouri, and Alan, Emma, and Leah Wheeler of Augusta. She is also survived by several other relatives and friends, including Jodie and Terry Meschke of St. Joseph.

Per her wishes there are no services or visitation scheduled. Private family burial will be at a later date in Stoddard County. Ada has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith and Sidenfaden Chapel. A Register Book will be available to sign at the funeral home during normal business hours.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Open Door Food Kitchen, or a charity of the donor’s choice.